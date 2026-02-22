Controversy Over Repatriation of Australians from Syria

Australia's center-left government dismissed claims from local media about plans to repatriate Australians from a Syrian camp linked to suspected Islamic State militants. Minister Tony Burke and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese both stated that the government is not conducting any repatriation efforts.

The report in the Sunday Telegraph alleged official meetings with states regarding the group's return, which Burke refuted on Australian Broadcasting Corp television. He emphasized that no such preparations were underway, countering the media narrative.

The issue stirs political tensions in Australia, with right-wing opposition from the One Nation party. Australia treats IS membership as a serious offense, with harsh penalties and citizenship stripping for dual nationals involved with the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)