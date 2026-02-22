Left Menu

Controversy Over Repatriation of Australians from Syria

Australia's government has refuted claims it is actively working to repatriate citizens from a Syrian camp housing families of suspected IS militants. Despite media reports, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese deny any current repatriation efforts, amid rising right-wing political pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 05:18 IST
Australia's center-left government dismissed claims from local media about plans to repatriate Australians from a Syrian camp linked to suspected Islamic State militants. Minister Tony Burke and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese both stated that the government is not conducting any repatriation efforts.

The report in the Sunday Telegraph alleged official meetings with states regarding the group's return, which Burke refuted on Australian Broadcasting Corp television. He emphasized that no such preparations were underway, countering the media narrative.

The issue stirs political tensions in Australia, with right-wing opposition from the One Nation party. Australia treats IS membership as a serious offense, with harsh penalties and citizenship stripping for dual nationals involved with the group.

