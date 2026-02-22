Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Tariff Tensions in GOP

In a decisive move impacting U.S. trade policy, the Supreme Court invalidated a central component of President Donald Trump's global tariff framework, reaffirming that tariff imposition is the prerogative of Congress. Initially, some Republicans welcomed the ruling, viewing it as alignment with traditional congressional powers.

However, President Trump quickly subverted expectations by independently implementing a new 10% import tax, escalating to 15% the following day. This unilateral decision has not only deepened divisions within the GOP but has also fuelled Democratic strategies aimed at leveraging the economic repercussions for electoral gains.

The contentious tariff policy remains a hotbed of debate, as it challenges ideological divides among Republicans and strengthens Democratic critiques. The looming question is whether Congress will act decisively or remain divided as midterm elections approach, while businesses and consumers grapple with the financial impacts.