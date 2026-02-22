Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Tariff Tensions in GOP

The Supreme Court struck down a key aspect of Trump's tariff regime, reallocating power to Congress and sparking a political clash. Despite Republican leaders showing initial support, Trump proceeded solo, upping tariffs to 15%, intensifying intraparty disputes and shaping midterm election strategies.

Updated: 22-02-2026 05:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 05:46 IST
In a decisive move impacting U.S. trade policy, the Supreme Court invalidated a central component of President Donald Trump's global tariff framework, reaffirming that tariff imposition is the prerogative of Congress. Initially, some Republicans welcomed the ruling, viewing it as alignment with traditional congressional powers.

However, President Trump quickly subverted expectations by independently implementing a new 10% import tax, escalating to 15% the following day. This unilateral decision has not only deepened divisions within the GOP but has also fuelled Democratic strategies aimed at leveraging the economic repercussions for electoral gains.

The contentious tariff policy remains a hotbed of debate, as it challenges ideological divides among Republicans and strengthens Democratic critiques. The looming question is whether Congress will act decisively or remain divided as midterm elections approach, while businesses and consumers grapple with the financial impacts.

