Left Menu

Abu Dhabi's Etihad carrier posts USD 476M loss amid pandemic

Abu Dhabis Etihad carrier announced on Tuesday a whopping USD 478 million loss for 2021, a figure that underscores the continued challenge airlines around the world face as travellers slowly return to the skies amid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and eased travel restrictions.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:09 IST
Abu Dhabi's Etihad carrier posts USD 476M loss amid pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi's Etihad carrier announced on Tuesday a whopping USD 478 million loss for 2021, a figure that underscores the continued challenge airlines around the world face as travellers slowly return to the skies amid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and eased travel restrictions. The airline said the figure represents a much-reduced core operating loss compared to the staggering USD 1.7 billion the company lost in 2020. The figure is also significantly better than in 2019, when core losses amounted to over USD 800 million. The airline said it carried 3.5 million passengers in 2021, with passenger loads doubling in the second half of the year during the UAE's peak winter travel season. Still, its overall passenger revenues were down 14 per cent compared to the year before.

Abu Dhabi took a more stringent approach to containing the coronavirus than its neighbouring city-emirate of Dubai.

It reported that cargo revenues increased by 49 per cent to an all-time high of USD 1.73 billion last year.

Despite its financial woes, Etihad remains one of the two premier airlines in the United Arab Emirates and among the Middle East's top carriers.

Abu Dhabi's rulers launched Etihad in 2003, rivalling the established Dubai government-owned carrier Emirates, which boasts a larger fleet and far-flung network. Emirates flies out of Dubai International Airport, located only 115 kilometers (70 miles) away from the capital of Abu Dhabi. The two airlines compete in the long-haul carrier market, using their nation's location as a key east-west transit point to their advantage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022