Everstone Group Continues its Back-to-Back Award-Winning Run

- Everstone Group wins 'Firm of The Year in India' by Private Equity International for the TENTH time - Everstone Group wins 'Mid Market Firm of The Year in Asia' by Private Equity International for the FIFTH time - Indospace Wins 'Firm of the Year in India' by PERE for the THIRD year in a row MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everstone Group (the ''Group''), one of Asia's premier investment groups, is pleased to announce that the renowned and respected publication 'Private Equity International' (''PEI'') has once again named Everstone Group as 'Firm of the Year in India' and 'Mid Market Firm of the Year in Asia' at the PEI Awards 2021. The Group has won these awards for the tenth and the fifth time, respectively, since 2011. The PEI Awards are the largest and most prestigious awards in the global private equity industry.

IndoSpace, the real estate arm of Everstone Group and India's largest developer and owner of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks, has again been named as the 'Firm of the Year - India' by 'PERE', the real estate arm of PEI, at the PERE Global Awards 2021. IndoSpace has won this award for the third year in a row. PERE is the leading publication for the world's private real estate markets.

Sameer Sain, Co-Founder and CEO, Everstone Group , said, ''We are delighted to win these highly distinguished awards. These wins are a testament to the amazing work done by our incredibly talented team in 2021, and we are motivated to raise the bar every year. We thank our investors and partners for showing their faith and conviction in us.'' PEI and PERE awards follow a rigorous nomination and global voting process involving investors, peers, and subscribers from the private equity and real estate industry, respectively.

About Everstone Group Everstone is a premier investment group focused on cross-border North America – Asia investments and domestic investments in India and Southeast Asia, with assets of ~US$6 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, climate change and green infrastructure, and venture capital. Everstone has a significant resource base across its seven offices in Singapore, India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru), New York, Mauritius and UAE, comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with extensive skills and experience For more information, visit www.everstonecapital.comand follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/everstonegroup

