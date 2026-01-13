Intrigue on Wall Street: Trump, the Fed, and Geopolitical Tensions
Wall Street steadied amid tensions involving the Trump administration's threat to indict the Federal Reserve. The market was bolstered by geopolitical tensions in Iran and Venezuela, impacting stock indexes, the dollar, and commodity prices. Retail giant Walmart and credit card rate cap proposals were notable market influences.
On Monday, Wall Street stock indexes and U.S. government bonds held steady as traders absorbed the Trump administration's potential indictment threat against the Federal Reserve. This uncertainty weighed on the dollar and boosted gold, as questions emerged about the central bank's independence, according to market analysts.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's rejection of Department of Justice subpoenas intensified market movements, described as a 'cacophony' by Morgan Stanley analysts. Trump's suggestion of military action following Iranian protests, and plans for Greenland acquisition, added to market tensions along with the capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.
Stock market indices closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones reaching new records, driven by Walmart's performance and other factors. Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year notes rose, while the dollar's dip and gold price surge hinted at investor reactions to geopolitical and economic developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
