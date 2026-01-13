Left Menu

Iran Frees Greek-Owned Tanker Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Greek-owned tanker St. Nikolas has been released by Iran after being seized in January 2024. The ship was originally taken in retaliation for a 2023 U.S. operation confiscating the same vessel, which carried Iraqi crude to Turkey. This incident underscores ongoing Iran-U.S. tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 03:50 IST
Iran Frees Greek-Owned Tanker Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Iran has released the Greek-owned St. Nikolas tanker, initially seized in January 2024, according to vessel tracking service, Tanker Trackers. The ship was carrying Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey when Iran took control in retaliation for a U.S. operation the previous year.

The 2023 U.S. seizure, part of a sanctions enforcement drive, targeted the same vessel when it was known as Suez Rajan. Iranian state media has reported that Iran warned the U.S. of consequential actions following the confiscation.

Efforts to contact the tanker's owner or manager have been unsuccessful, with no immediate response to inquiries for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

 Global
2
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
3
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026