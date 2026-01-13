Iran Frees Greek-Owned Tanker Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Iran has released the Greek-owned St. Nikolas tanker, initially seized in January 2024, according to vessel tracking service, Tanker Trackers. The ship was carrying Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey when Iran took control in retaliation for a U.S. operation the previous year.

The 2023 U.S. seizure, part of a sanctions enforcement drive, targeted the same vessel when it was known as Suez Rajan. Iranian state media has reported that Iran warned the U.S. of consequential actions following the confiscation.

Efforts to contact the tanker's owner or manager have been unsuccessful, with no immediate response to inquiries for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)