Iran Frees Greek-Owned Tanker Amid Diplomatic Tensions
The Greek-owned tanker St. Nikolas has been released by Iran after being seized in January 2024. The ship was originally taken in retaliation for a 2023 U.S. operation confiscating the same vessel, which carried Iraqi crude to Turkey. This incident underscores ongoing Iran-U.S. tensions.
Iran has released the Greek-owned St. Nikolas tanker, initially seized in January 2024, according to vessel tracking service, Tanker Trackers. The ship was carrying Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey when Iran took control in retaliation for a U.S. operation the previous year.
The 2023 U.S. seizure, part of a sanctions enforcement drive, targeted the same vessel when it was known as Suez Rajan. Iranian state media has reported that Iran warned the U.S. of consequential actions following the confiscation.
Efforts to contact the tanker's owner or manager have been unsuccessful, with no immediate response to inquiries for comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties
Communication Channels Remain Open as Tensions Rise Between US and Iran
U.S. House Extends African Trade Program to 2028
Greenland's Strategic Tug-of-War: Russia's Surprising Proposal