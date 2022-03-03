Ukraine state rail company says Russian air strike hits near packed Kyiv station
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-03-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 01:23 IST
A Russian air strike hit near Kyiv's southern rail station on Wednesday where thousands of women and children are being evacuated, Ukraine's state-run railway company Ukrzaliznytsya said in a statement.
The station building suffered minor damage and the number of any casualties was not yet known, it said, adding trains were still operating.
