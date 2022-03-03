Iran's cooperative body ICC keen to collaborate with NCUI

Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) has shown interest to work with Indian cooperative union NCUI mainly for training purposes.

ICA-AP (International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific) is the regional wing of ICA (International Cooperative Alliance) which is the global body of cooperatives.

While NCUI is an apex body of the Indian cooperative movement, the ICC is the nodal body of cooperatives in Iran. Both NCUI and ICC are the members of ICA-AP.

On Thursday, NCUI organised a meeting in honour of Bahman Abdollahi, President of ICC.

Chandra Pal Singh Yadav, ICA-AP President and KRIBHCO Chairman, said NCUI and ICC should enter into business relations in the best spirit of cooperation among cooperatives.

Abdollahi showed inclination to work with NCUI in the fields of training, sharing of success stories of cooperative and C2C business, according to a statement issued by NCUI.

The ICA-AP members in the region should help each by working together in mutual areas of interest, Yadav said.

Abdollahi said that Iran has a huge cooperative training infrastructure and provides training materials to other countries.

Further, he said that cooperatives are the second pillar of economic development in Iran, and 60 per cent of the Iranian population are members of cooperatives.

Abdollahi said India has rich cooperative activities and there can be many areas of collaboration.

