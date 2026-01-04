Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has expressed support for continued protests across the nation, lauding demonstrators for challenging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime over the past week.

Addressing Iranian citizens, Pahlavi spotlighted the crucial role of influential young protesters, termed 'Generation V for Victory,' motivating them to maintain pressure with organized street actions.

His comments coincided with Khamenei's warning against the unrest, which has caused several fatalities and severe economic strain, while US and international responses to the protests heighten tensions.