Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide
Former Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi supports ongoing protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The demonstrations, fueled by economic hardship, have drawn international attention with warnings from the US. Despite offers for dialogue, Iran's government faces challenges stabilizing the economy amidst escalating pressures.
Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has expressed support for continued protests across the nation, lauding demonstrators for challenging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime over the past week.
Addressing Iranian citizens, Pahlavi spotlighted the crucial role of influential young protesters, termed 'Generation V for Victory,' motivating them to maintain pressure with organized street actions.
His comments coincided with Khamenei's warning against the unrest, which has caused several fatalities and severe economic strain, while US and international responses to the protests heighten tensions.