Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion -border guard
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-03-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 12:44 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Around 624,500 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24, the Polish border guard said on Friday.
It said that on Thursday around 99,200 people entered, and that on Friday about 25,200 people had crossed as of 0600 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish PM says chances of deal on EU COVID cash have 'slightly improved'
Russia sanctions would be tougher than those from 2014, says Polish PM
Polish PM says chances of deal on EU COVID cash have 'slightly improved'
Poland ready to provide more defensive weapons to Ukraine, says Polish PM
Polish PM says chances of deal on EU COVID cash have 'slightly improved'