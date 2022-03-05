UK dockers refuse to unload tanker of Russian gas - union
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:39 IST
Dockers in Britain have refused to unload a tanker of Russian gas, forcing it to dock elsewhere, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the TUC union said on Friday.
The Boris Vilkitsky was last seen in the English Channel and is now reporting its status as "For Orders" as of 0733 GMT. The Guardian reported that the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain in south east England with a consignment of liquefied natural gas for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Boris Vilkitsky
- Ukraine
- England
- English Channel
- Britain
- Guardian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Freeland strays from G20 economic script to warn Russia on Ukraine -sources
Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine
WRAPUP 13-Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
Blinken, Baerbock discuss Ukraine crisis, warn of 'massive consequences' for Russia
Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US