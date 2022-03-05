UK dockers refuse to unload tanker of Russian gas - union

Dockers in Britain have refused to unload a tanker of Russian gas, forcing it to dock elsewhere, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the TUC union said on Friday.

The Boris Vilkitsky was last seen in the English Channel and is now reporting its status as "For Orders" as of 0733 GMT. The Guardian reported that the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain in south east England with a consignment of liquefied natural gas for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

