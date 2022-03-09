GREEN 2022, an exhibition curated for Environmental and Social Entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/SRV): Indian Network on Ethics and Climate Change (INECC) and its partner organizations Laya Resource Centre and Samuchit Enviro Tech, in collaboration with Symbiosis International University and Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SCEI) organized GREEN 2022 (GReen Entrepreneurs' ENclave 2022). GREEN 2022 is an exhibition and interaction between environmental and social entrepreneurs in and around Pune, organized on Saturday 5 March 2022 at ELTIS, Model Colony, Pune.

Green Entrepreneurship focuses on environmental sustainability in a socially responsible manner. This emerging business philosophy of triple bottom line can be an effective and powerful tool in humanity's combat against climate change. The recent reports from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) clearly spell out the dangerous developmental pathway that the world has embarked on since the industrial revolution in the 1850s. Over the last couple of hundred years, conventional businesses have exploited fossil fuels and other mineral and atmospheric resources without bothering to protect and conserve the ecosystem services available from the planetary systems. However, the climate crisis has now reached a stage where the only way forward is to align the business world with the planet's welfare and humanity.

The budding sector of green entrepreneurship, therefore, shows the way forward. Green business practices must be mainstreamed in this decade to slow down the rapidly advancing climate crisis. While climate change is a global crisis, solutions have to emerge from local realities. GREEN 2022 is a small step in Pune in that direction. The event was inaugurated at 10.30 by Dr Sangeeta Kale, Director (Policy and Planning) and Professor (Physics) at DRDO. She has cofounded Navyukti Innovations Pvt Ltd to commercialize her innovations. Her journey from a researcher to an entrepreneur is inspiring for young and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Also, Dr Gurudas Nulkar shared the stage on a memorable day, representing the newly constituted Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability at Symbiosis International University. Then, Dr Priyadarshini Karve, National Convener of INECC and Director, Samuchit Enviro-Tech introduced the concept of GREEN and also the exhibition and activities planned for the day. Dr Nafisa, Director, Laya Resource Centre, presided over the function. She is one of the founders of INECC, which started working in the 1990s - when climate change was not acknowledged as a problem in which India would have any role to play. Myron Mendes, National Facilitator INECC, welcomed the guests and Pournima Agarkar, Secretary, INECC proposed the vote of thanks.

The event was all in all interactive session for the participating entrepreneurs, students, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Various interesting topics, from carbon finance for entrepreneurs to entrepreneurship for food security, were addressed during the event. There were about 26 very enthusiastic young green enterprises participating in the event. The areas of work covered by the stallholders ranged from green buildings to decentralized renewable energy and from organic foods to waste upcycling. At the same time, the visitors observed how fossil fuels like LPG and PNG can be effectively replaced by renewable energy in the kitchen.

There was a demonstration of eco-friendly ways to upcycle your organic and inorganic wastes and how eco-friendly art and fashion can be. The one-day event collectively presented an exciting and promising vision of sustainable and climate-friendly urbanization through entrepreneurial innovations. To know more, visit www.inecc.net

