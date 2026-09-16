Google's Groundbreaking Carbon-Removal Project in Brazil

Google has inked its most extensive carbon-removal deal yet, partnering with Terradot on a pioneering project in Brazil designed to mitigate methane emissions from rice farming while capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The initiative spans 200,000 hectares in Rio Grande do Sul, marking the largest project of its kind to accelerate natural rock-weathering processes, effectively reducing CO2 levels. Randy Spock, Google's head of carbon removal, highlighted the effort as a scalable model for future endeavors, combining methane and carbon removal at an unprecedented scale.

This project is anticipated to yield 1 million metric tons of methane-abatement credits by 2030 and the same in carbon-removal credits by 2040. As global pressures mount on tech giants to lower emissions, Google's investment in Terradot reflects a strategic step in aligning with climate goals while setting a precedent for other regions to emulate.