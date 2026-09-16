Klaipėda Port Gets €100 Million Boost for Defence and Clean Energy

Lithuania's largest seaport is preparing for an upgrade that will expand its capacity to support NATO vessels, serve offshore wind projects and provide cleaner energy for shipping. The European Investment Bank has agreed to lend €100 million to the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority for infrastructure improvements that connect the Baltic port's commercial future with Europe's security and energy needs. The financing will cover up to half of a project costing around €201 million, with the remaining funding coming from the European Union, national sources and other institutions, and completion scheduled for the end of 2027.

A Cruise Terminal With a Defence Role

Parts of Klaipėda's civilian cruise-ship terminal will be adapted to meet NATO requirements, giving allied naval vessels access to infrastructure that can provide more efficient logistical support. The work reflects the strategic importance of the port's Baltic location and follows a dual-use approach, meaning the facilities will support military operations and retain their role in civilian transport. For a port with roots stretching back to the 13th century, the investment adds new responsibilities to an established trading gateway whose infrastructure serves Lithuania's economy and its connections with the wider region.

The terminal development brings defence needs into a broader programme of port improvements, with dredging and reinforced breakwaters included in the investment package. These works address the maritime infrastructure underpinning the port's activities, rather than treating naval access as a separate undertaking. EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer described Klaipėda as a project that brings together several European priorities, pointing to its contribution to security, cohesion and the transition towards cleaner energy. The financing connects those priorities through facilities that will have practical uses across commercial shipping and military logistics.

Cleaner Power for Ships and Port Operations

Ferries calling at Klaipėda are set to benefit from shoreside electricity facilities, which allow vessels to draw power from land during their time at berth instead of relying on onboard engines to supply that electricity. The project includes green-hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure, alongside low-emission port vessels, extending the investment beyond the quays themselves to the energy systems and equipment used in everyday operations. These changes give the port concrete ways to reduce emissions associated with shipping and harbour activity as it expands its wider role in the Baltic region.

Klaipėda State Seaport Authority Director General Algis Latakas linked the financing to Lithuania's economic, energy and national security needs, describing the agreement as an important step in the port's development. He identified the new dual-use cruise terminal and shore power facilities among the projects shaping its future, with the investment intended to strengthen competitiveness, sustainability and resilience. The programme brings those ambitions into the same construction schedule, covering the needs of visiting vessels, port operators and the industries that depend on reliable maritime access.

Building a Base for Offshore Wind

Upgraded quays and maritime infrastructure will help Klaipėda handle logistics for the deployment and maintenance of offshore wind farms, giving the port a stronger role in the supply chains needed to develop renewable energy at sea. Offshore wind projects depend on suitable harbour facilities to support equipment handling and servicing, making port capacity an important part of their development. Klaipėda's place in the European Union's core Trans-European Transport Network gives the investment a wider transport context, connecting improvements at Lithuania's largest seaport with a network built around strategically important European routes and hubs.

The €201 million programme ties together activities that increasingly share the same waterfront: trade, naval logistics and clean-energy development. Its success will depend on delivering facilities that can accommodate those different demands and remain useful to civilian operators and the local economy. With completion planned by the end of 2027, the EIB-backed works are set to give Klaipėda a broader operational role, supported by upgraded infrastructure and new energy facilities.