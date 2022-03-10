Rela Hospital Launches New Health Care Facility at Oragadam

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a week-long free medical check-up Camp organized at Rela Hospital, Oragadam for Women aged above 30 years Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai has inaugurated a new health care facility at Oragadam today, for offering healthcare solutions at Oragadam industrial area. The new facility has 32 beds. The 3-floor building spread across 15000 sq. feet is designed to provide the residents of the Oragadam& Kanchipuram districts by providing world-class quality healthcare to all people at an affordable cost.

The hospital was inaugurated by Prof Mohamed Rela, Chairman, Rela Hospital in the presence of Mr. Sunil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sriperumbatur; ThiruSatyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd &Thiru Sridhar N, CEO and Group Director Hiranandani Group. To mark international women’s day and launch a new facility at Oragadam, Rela hospital kick-started a week-long free medical check-up camp for women above 30years. During the camp, free check-ups for various ailments, including diabetes, blood pressure, cardiac problems, thyroid problem, and general health issues, will be conducted.

Rela hospital in Oragadam is a 24x7 multi-speciality hospital with round-the-clock services for accident and emergency; daycare services and consultation; 24x7 Pharmacy and manned by a dedicated team of doctors and nurses.

Commenting on the New facility, Prof. Mohamed Rela, Chairman, Rela Hospital said, “We are happy to provide healthcare facilities of international standards at Oragadam and Kanchipuram districts, where numerous multinational companies have their established organizational setup. This facility providing basic healthcare services will have comprehensive support of our hospitals at all points, thereby ensuring that no one is denied quality healthcare services.” “We are committed to delivering world-class healthcare at an affordable cost and the new facility launched by Rela hospital at Oragadam will be the only 24x7 hospital in the area that will be capable of handling trauma cases and providing clinical treatment,” said, Dr. IlankumaranKaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospital.

Rela Hospital, Oragadam offers state-of-the-art emergency departments, advanced diagnostic imaging, ambulatory clinics, and intensive care beds. The other specialized clinical services we deliver are related to cardiology, nephrology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, neurology, emergency, and internal medicine.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: From left: Mr. Vasanth, President of Vadakkupattu Village, Prof. Mohamed Rela, Chairman - Rela Hospital, Mr. Thiru Sridhar N, CEO and Group Director - Hiranandani Group, Mr. ThiruSatyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO - Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Dr. Gomathy Narasimhan, Chairman - Medical Advisory Board - Rela Hospital PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)