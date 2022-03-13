Left Menu

Steve Cohen’s Point72 to redeem $750 mln from Melvin Capital - Bloomberg News

Billionaire investor Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management is pulling out the $750 million it invested in Melvin Capital Management, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3whzrgL on Saturday. Point72 has another investment in Melvin, with that pool of money remaining untouched, according to the report. Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 00:37 IST
Steve Cohen’s Point72 to redeem $750 mln from Melvin Capital - Bloomberg News

Billionaire investor Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management is pulling out the $750 million it invested in Melvin Capital Management, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3whzrgL on Saturday. Point72 will soon start redeeming the money in portions over time, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both Melvin Capital, founded by Gabe Plotkin, and Point72 declined to comment. Point72 has another investment in Melvin, with that pool of money remaining untouched, according to the report.

Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021. Hedge fund managers Cohen and Kenneth Griffin had stepped in to aid Plotkin in January last year with Griffin's Citadel LLC and Cohen's Point72 adding $2.75 billion to the firm.

Melvin Capital lost 15% in January this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

 Ireland
2
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022