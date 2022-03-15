PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Chinese metals group wins respite from banks on nickel bet https://on.ft.com/3tPLAq0 Law firm DLA Piper to exit Russia as industry split deepens https://on.ft.com/3i8umyN

Overview Chinese metal group Tsingshan reached a deal with its bank counterparties including JPMorgan and Standard Chartered to resolve a bet on nickel that plunged the market into turmoil.

UK law firm DLA Piper plans to stop its operations in Russia and transfer its business into the hands of its local partner to create an independent group. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

