Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Saturday That Ukrainian Drones Had Struck An Oil Refinery In Russias Tyumen Region In Western Siberia Zelenskiy Offered Thanks To The Ukrainian Militarys Special Operations Which Have Reached Tyumen Region In Russia This Is Again Oil Refining More Than

​Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said on ​Saturday that Ukrainian drones ‌had struck an oil refinery in Russia's Tyumen Region ‌in western Siberia.

Zelenskiy offered ‌thanks to the Ukrainian military's special operations which "have reached ⁠Tyumen ​Region ⁠in Russia. This is again ⁠oil refining. More than ​2,000 km from our ⁠state border. This is effective."

The ⁠governor ​of Tyumen region had earlier said ⁠that Russian air defences repelled a ⁠drone ⁠attack on the oil refinery ‌in ‌the Tyumen.