Russia says it repelled drone attack on oil refinery in Tyumen region

Russian air defences successfully repelled a drone attack on an oil refinery in Tyumen, Western Siberia, with no reported damage to the facility or its staff.

Reuters | Russian Air Defences Repelled A Drone Attack On An Oil Refinery In The Western Siberian Region Of Tyumen | Updated: 20-06-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 17:04 IST
Russia says it repelled drone attack on oil refinery in Tyumen region
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian air ​defences repelled ​a drone attack on ‌an oil ​refinery in the Western Siberian region of Tyumen, the ‌regional governor said on Saturday. "A drone attack on the Tyumen oil refinery has been repelled. Emergency ‌services are working at the site where ‌the debris fell. According to preliminary information, the refinery has not been damaged and staff have been evacuated," ⁠Governor Alexander ​Moor ⁠wrote on Telegram.

Tyumen, more than 2,500 km (1,550 miles) east ⁠of the Ukrainian border, is one of Russia's most ​important oil and gas producing regions. The Tyumen ⁠refinery, one of the country's most modern and complex, has ⁠a ​nominal capacity of around 8 million metric tons per year. It processes roughly ⁠6 million tons of crude annually, producing about 0.5 ⁠million ⁠tons of gasoline and 2.5 million tons of diesel, according to industry ‌estimates.

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