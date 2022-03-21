Hong Kong leader says COVID flight ban on 9 countries no longer necessary
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-03-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 08:55 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday said a ban on flights from nine countries into the global financial hub was no longer necessary, a comment likely to appease residents and businesses increasingly frustrated with strict COVID-19 policies.
Lam was speaking at a daily news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Carrie Lam
Advertisement