Hong Kong leader says COVID flight ban on 9 countries no longer necessary

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-03-2022 08:55 IST
Hong Kong leader says COVID flight ban on 9 countries no longer necessary
  Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday said a ban on flights from nine countries into the global financial hub was no longer necessary, a comment likely to appease residents and businesses increasingly frustrated with strict COVID-19 policies.

Lam was speaking at a daily news briefing.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

