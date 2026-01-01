India Rings in the New Year with Festive Fervor and Spiritual Devotion

All across India, millions celebrated the New Year with enthusiasm and cultural fervor. From vibrant gatherings at tourist hotspots to solemn ceremonies in places of worship, the nationwide festivities demonstrated a blend of modern celebrations and deep-rooted traditions.

Notable leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings, hoping for peace and prosperity in 2026. Meanwhile, major cities like Delhi and Mumbai faced heavy traffic and crowded public spaces as celebrations unfolded.

Despite various regional challenges like rain in Mumbai or dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, the celebratory spirit was undeterred, with each state marking the occasion in its unique way, highlighting diverse traditions and a shared sense of optimism for the year ahead.