Fatal Birthday Message Sparks Deadly Confrontation

A 28-year-old identified as Manjunath was tragically killed for sending a birthday message to a female acquaintance, authorities reported Thursday.

Police have named Kiran, Venu, Appu, and Manu as the alleged attackers in the incident that transpired Wednesday evening in Atthiganalu village, Tarikere Taluk.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police, Vikram Amathe, stated that Manjunath was lured to the Atthiganalu underpass by Kiran, where a dispute escalated into a stabbing. The suspects are currently being pursued by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)