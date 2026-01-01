Left Menu

Fatal Birthday Message Sparks Deadly Confrontation

Manjunath, 28, from Udeva village, was fatally stabbed for sending a birthday message to a woman. An altercation, initiated by Kiran at the Atthiganalu underpass, led to his stabbing by Kiran, Venu, Appu, and Manu. Police are pursuing the suspects involved in this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:33 IST
Manjunath
A 28-year-old identified as Manjunath was tragically killed for sending a birthday message to a female acquaintance, authorities reported Thursday.

Police have named Kiran, Venu, Appu, and Manu as the alleged attackers in the incident that transpired Wednesday evening in Atthiganalu village, Tarikere Taluk.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police, Vikram Amathe, stated that Manjunath was lured to the Atthiganalu underpass by Kiran, where a dispute escalated into a stabbing. The suspects are currently being pursued by law enforcement.

