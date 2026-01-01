Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Freeze Crores in Cybercrime Crackdown

Uttar Pradesh Police froze Rs 325.25 crore linked to cybercrime in 2025, part of a broader effort to combat financial fraud. With nearly 88,000 cases registered since 2017, measures include expanded cyber police infrastructure and public awareness campaigns. Conviction rates significantly outperform national averages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Freeze Crores in Cybercrime Crackdown
In a concerted effort to tackle soaring cybercrime, Uttar Pradesh Police froze Rs 325.25 crore in 2025, representing a substantial portion of funds siphoned off through financial fraud. This action is part of a broader crackdown on such crimes, as highlighted by recent police data.

Between 2017 and mid-December 2025, nearly 87,850 cybercrime cases were reported across Uttar Pradesh. Police successfully concluded investigations in over 75,000 instances, leading to action against more than 53,000 accused. Notably, Rs 382.25 crore of the defrauded funds have been recouped.

Officials attribute improved responses to the establishment of cyber police stations, now totaling 75, and enhanced training and public awareness initiatives. The state's cybercrime conviction rate, at 87.8 per cent, far exceeds the national average, reflecting a notable improvement in investigative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

