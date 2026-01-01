Left Menu

Pernod Ricard India Outshines Competitors in FY25

Pernod Ricard India emerges as the top alcoholic beverage maker in India, surpassing competitors like Diageo India, with consolidated sales reaching Rs 27,445.80 crore in FY25. The company's income increased by 2.7%, aided by strong sales of its popular brands and strategic business decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:36 IST
Pernod Ricard India Outshines Competitors in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pernod Ricard India, the country's premier alcoholic beverage maker, has once again topped the charts with consolidated sales reaching Rs 27,445.80 crore in the fiscal year 2025. The company outperformed major rival Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd), whose total income tallied at Rs 27,612 crore.

According to data from business intelligence platform Tofler, Pernod Ricard India saw a 2.7% rise in total income, achieving Rs 27,663.56 crore, maintaining a strong lead in the market. The cumulative income from the Indian arms of Diageo and Pernod Ricard now aggregates to Rs 55,275.6 crore.

Amid efforts to drive innovation and premiumisation, Pernod Ricard India reported an 8% increase in profit, amounting to Rs 1,734.59 crore, alongside rising advertising expenses of Rs 864.16 crore. The organization's growth strategy includes expanding premium categories spearheaded by CEO Jean Touboul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-Industrial Hub

Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-...

 India
2
Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

 India
3
Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

 India
4
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026