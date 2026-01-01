Pernod Ricard India Outshines Competitors in FY25

Pernod Ricard India, the country's premier alcoholic beverage maker, has once again topped the charts with consolidated sales reaching Rs 27,445.80 crore in the fiscal year 2025. The company outperformed major rival Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd), whose total income tallied at Rs 27,612 crore.

According to data from business intelligence platform Tofler, Pernod Ricard India saw a 2.7% rise in total income, achieving Rs 27,663.56 crore, maintaining a strong lead in the market. The cumulative income from the Indian arms of Diageo and Pernod Ricard now aggregates to Rs 55,275.6 crore.

Amid efforts to drive innovation and premiumisation, Pernod Ricard India reported an 8% increase in profit, amounting to Rs 1,734.59 crore, alongside rising advertising expenses of Rs 864.16 crore. The organization's growth strategy includes expanding premium categories spearheaded by CEO Jean Touboul.

(With inputs from agencies.)