Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Claims Four Lives in Kullu
A tragic accident in Kullu district claimed the lives of four individuals, including three women, when their speeding car collided with a parked truck. The victims, returning from a New Year's celebration, died instantly. Investigations are ongoing, and the bodies are set for postmortem examination.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Kullu district, four lives were lost when a speeding vehicle collided with a parked truck. The accident occurred around 3 am as the group of friends, having visited Kasol for New Year's and a birthday celebration, were en route back to Kullu.
The collision proved fatal for three occupants, including local tattoo artist Satpal, 25, Kashish from Kullu, and Ankita from the Lahaul and Spiti district. Ratinjali, also from Kullu, was critically injured and later died at the Medical College, Nerchowk, in Mandi.
Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the tragic accident. Meanwhile, the bereaved families await the postmortem completion to retrieve their loved ones' remains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
