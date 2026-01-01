Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Claims Four Lives in Kullu

A tragic accident in Kullu district claimed the lives of four individuals, including three women, when their speeding car collided with a parked truck. The victims, returning from a New Year's celebration, died instantly. Investigations are ongoing, and the bodies are set for postmortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:32 IST
Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Claims Four Lives in Kullu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Kullu district, four lives were lost when a speeding vehicle collided with a parked truck. The accident occurred around 3 am as the group of friends, having visited Kasol for New Year's and a birthday celebration, were en route back to Kullu.

The collision proved fatal for three occupants, including local tattoo artist Satpal, 25, Kashish from Kullu, and Ankita from the Lahaul and Spiti district. Ratinjali, also from Kullu, was critically injured and later died at the Medical College, Nerchowk, in Mandi.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the tragic accident. Meanwhile, the bereaved families await the postmortem completion to retrieve their loved ones' remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

