Left Menu

Egypt's c.bank governor says pound drop was a correction

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:17 IST
Egypt's c.bank governor says pound drop was a correction
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said the pound had undergone a "correction" that would make exports competitive and reflected world and local developments, after the currency fell nearly 14% on Monday. He told a press conference that inflation in Egypt is imported and that local lenders are strong and have high liquidity levels.

The central bank aims at preserving foreign currency liquidity, Amer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022