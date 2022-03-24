Knight Aerospace, Rossell Techsys to provide solutions for cargo aircraft conversion

Knight Aerospace and Rossell Techsys have partnered to provide quick-change, roll-on roll-off palletised solutions for cargo aircraft conversion, a release said on Thursday.

The cargo conversion systems consist of VIP/economy seating, bio-medical containment modules, patient airlift, airborne critical care, and various additional systems.

Rossell Techsys, the aerospace and defense division of the BSE-listed Rossell India Limited, provides custom engineering and manufacturing services in electrical wiring and interconnect systems, electronic system, systems integration and after-market product support services.

''The range of products provided by Knight Aerospace, complements our after-market services business, where Rossell provides local customisation, accessory support, installation, commissioning, among others,'' Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer of Rossell Techsys, said.

The San Antonio(Texas)-based Knight Aerospace is a leading provider in design, manufacture of quick-change/roll-on roll-off aero-medical and VIP modular solutions, palletised seating systems, palletised specialty galley and lavatory systems and ground support equipment (GSE) for cargo aircraft.

