Left Menu

Knight Aerospace, Rossell Techsys to provide solutions for cargo aircraft conversion

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:47 IST
Knight Aerospace, Rossell Techsys to provide solutions for cargo aircraft conversion
KNIGHT Aerospace
  • Country:
  • India

Knight Aerospace and Rossell Techsys have partnered to provide quick-change, roll-on roll-off palletised solutions for cargo aircraft conversion, a release said on Thursday.

The cargo conversion systems consist of VIP/economy seating, bio-medical containment modules, patient airlift, airborne critical care, and various additional systems.

Rossell Techsys, the aerospace and defense division of the BSE-listed Rossell India Limited, provides custom engineering and manufacturing services in electrical wiring and interconnect systems, electronic system, systems integration and after-market product support services.

''The range of products provided by Knight Aerospace, complements our after-market services business, where Rossell provides local customisation, accessory support, installation, commissioning, among others,'' Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer of Rossell Techsys, said.

The San Antonio(Texas)-based Knight Aerospace is a leading provider in design, manufacture of quick-change/roll-on roll-off aero-medical and VIP modular solutions, palletised seating systems, palletised specialty galley and lavatory systems and ground support equipment (GSE) for cargo aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022