KVIC distributes machines to khadi artisans in Rajasthan

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Sunday said 1,100 jobs will be created through the distribution of paper plate making machines to 450 local artisans in Jodhpur that it undertook on Saturday. The commission distributed 200 electric potter wheels to potters, 240 waste wood toolkits to carpenters and 10 dona paper plate making machines to 450 local artisans in Jodhpur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:11 IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Sunday said 1,100 jobs will be created through the distribution of paper plate making machines to 450 local artisans in Jodhpur that it undertook on Saturday. The commission distributed 200 electric potter wheels to potters, 240 waste wood toolkits to carpenters and 10 dona paper plate making machines to 450 local artisans in Jodhpur. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed the machines to these khadi artisans from Jaisalmer, Barmer and Nagaur districts. ''The distribution of machines will create direct employment for nearly 1100 people. These beneficiaries also include 170 BPL (below poverty line) families,'' KVIC stated. The electric potter wheels have been distributed to 200 potter families from Jaisalmer that is known for its exquisite clay pottery.

These potters have been empowered under KVIC's flagship scheme Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana which aims at reviving the dying art of pottery and empowering the marginalized potter community. Similarly, artisans have been trained in making paper dona plate and wood craft by KVIC so as to make them self-reliant by providing self-employment.

Rajasthan is a focus area of KVIC which has an immense potential of employment creation through Khadi activities. So far KVIC has distributed over 5000 electric potter wheels in the state that has created nearly 14,000 jobs.

