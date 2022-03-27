Chavan mulls ring road between Latur and Nanded, says ADB help will be sought

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said help will be taken from the Asian Development Bank to create a ring road between Latur and Nanded.

He said it takes over five hours to cover the 200-kilometre distance, which needed to be brought down with better infrastructure.

He also said Marathwada region was hungry for development, adding that most of the funds got diverted for health infrastructure due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March, 2020.

Now it was time to get the focus back of development works, including building roads, the senior Congressman added.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stones of several road works in Kharola village in the district's Renapur tehsil.

