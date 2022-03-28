African Management Institute launches new francophone learning programmes in West Africa

The African Management Institute (AMI) (www.AfricanManagers.org), the continent's leader in business and management training, recently launched a new series of francophone learning programmes to support the growth of small enterprises and provide practical business skills development in Senegal and across francophone West Africa. AMI's launch event was held in Dakar, Senegal in mid-March, with over 50 business leaders, partners and clients in attendance including featured speakers from the Mastercard Foundation, Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), WIC Capital, and Impactalent.

"Our practical learning programmes delivered in French, combined with our regional presence in francophone West Africa, solidifies our long-standing commitment to French-speaking businesses, entrepreneurs and partners," said Rebecca Harrison, AMI's CEO and Co-founder, following the launch.

"Reaching this significant milestone will enable AMI to drive more economic benefits for the region," she continued. "Our programmes help Africa's businesses and teams to grow, thrive, and contribute to the regional economy. Based on our track record and proven results, we are confident this increased focus on francophone Africa will lead to job creation, exponential improvement in livelihoods, and ultimately support Africa's most ambitious companies and people to thrive."

AMI enables ambitious businesses across Africa to thrive through practical tools and training. The pan-African organisation delivers practical growth and resilience programmes for small and micro businesses, workplace learning for corporates and mid-sized organisations, and programmes to help youth navigate the future workforce and the emerging gig economy.

In partnership with the Vitol Foundation, AMI is offering Programme Expansion in French, for small and medium-sized growing businesses in Senegal and francophone West Africa. The six-month business growth programme is modelled on AMI's popular Grow Your Business programme, which has already reached thousands of businesses across English-speaking African countries. It is designed for businesses that have generated 18 000 000 XOF – 300 000 000 XOF in revenue in at least one of the last two years. Programme Expansion supports business leaders and teams to implement core business practices that are proven to drive growth.

AMI will also be offering its flagship workplace learning programmes in French for corporate and impact business clients. These programmes support managers, leaders, and emerging young professionals to strengthen their skills and ability to be successful in their jobs, while contributing to the success of the businesses they work for.

Known for its Africa-built and Africa-focused virtual and in-person learning model, AMI has delivered training to over 35,000 individuals in 39 countries across the continent. Supported by AMI's proprietary learning platform and mobile apps, AMI delivers learning in French, Arabic, English, Kiswahili, and Kinyarwanda.

AMI's work in Francophone West Africa builds on the company's continental profile with over 70 staff across seven African countries.

