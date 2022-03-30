Left Menu

MSMEs can contribute towards rapidly increasing defence exports market: MoS for MSME

Air Vice Marshall PS Sarin, VSM highlighted the importance of SRIJAN PORTAL to promote indigenisation in defence production.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:59 IST
MSMEs can contribute towards rapidly increasing defence exports market: MoS for MSME
Addressing the 2nd International Conference on Defence & Security he said MSMEs can also contribute to the rapidly increasing defence exports market.
Union Minister of State for MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma has said that Government has been putting special focus to bring MSMEs into the defence supply chain and thereby boosting self-reliance of the country. Addressing the 2nd International Conference on Defence & Security he said MSMEs can also contribute to the rapidly increasing defence exports market.

Air Vice Marshall PS Sarin, VSM highlighted the importance of SRIJAN PORTAL to promote indigenisation in defence production. The portal displays the items that are being imported currently so that the Indian industry can design, develop& manufacture them domestically.

Chairman, PHDCCI Defence Mr. M K Gupta, highlighted the emerging opportunities for MSMEs in defence sector & asked OEMs to shift towards greater collaboration with Indian MSMEs to plug them into global manufacturing supply chain ecosystem.

Joint Secretary Ms. Mercy Epao, Chaired the technical session on the topic "Role of MSMEs in making India a Defence Manufacturing Hub" and explained the schemes and initiatives of the Ministry to make Indian MSMEs more competitive in defence sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

