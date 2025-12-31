Quad Nations Convene in Beijing: Diplomatic Overture Amidst Skepticism

In a significant diplomatic engagement, ambassadors from the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, collectively known as the Quad nations, assembled in Beijing for a rare publicized meeting. The discussion took place at the US Embassy, capturing the attention of international observers.

The American Ambassador to China, David Perdue, shared a photograph of the meeting, emphasizing the Quad's role in sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. Notably, Indian Ambassador to Beijing, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, was among the representatives.

China, historically critical of the Quad, has yet to officially respond to this meeting. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has previously condemned such alliances, stating that international cooperation should not isolate third-party countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)