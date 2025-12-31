Indonesia's New Criminal Code: Balancing Modernity and Tradition

Indonesia is set to enforce a contentious new criminal code on January 2, criminalizing premarital sex and insults against the state, warranting public vigilance to curb potential misuse, as noted by a government minister.

The extensive 345-page legal overhaul, replacing colonial-era laws, has sparked backlash from democracy advocates worried about implications for civil rights and freedom of speech, as well as the risk of arrest for critics of the government.

The updates, reportedly reflecting Indonesia's cultural and legal context, include unique policies like a restorative justice system, abating some tourism industry concerns about foreign visitors facing prosecution under these new laws.

