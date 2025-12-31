Indonesia's New Criminal Code: Balancing Modernity and Tradition
Indonesia's new criminal code, enforcing laws on premarital sex and state insult, faces criticism and demands public oversight to prevent abuse. Passed in 2022, it updates colonial-era laws, stirring concerns over civil liberties and tourism impacts. Officials assure measures against authoritarian misuse, emphasizing adaptation to cultural norms.
Indonesia is set to enforce a contentious new criminal code on January 2, criminalizing premarital sex and insults against the state, warranting public vigilance to curb potential misuse, as noted by a government minister.
The extensive 345-page legal overhaul, replacing colonial-era laws, has sparked backlash from democracy advocates worried about implications for civil rights and freedom of speech, as well as the risk of arrest for critics of the government.
The updates, reportedly reflecting Indonesia's cultural and legal context, include unique policies like a restorative justice system, abating some tourism industry concerns about foreign visitors facing prosecution under these new laws.
