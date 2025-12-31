Left Menu

Vandalism Near Draksharamam Temple Sparks Outcry

A Shiv Ling was allegedly vandalized near Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Police have apprehended an accused based on local information and CCTV footage. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged for swift investigation and severe punishment for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Shiv Ling near the revered Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has reportedly been vandalized, stirring local unrest. Police, alerted on Tuesday, immediately investigated and found the religious artifact damaged near the temple's Koneru.

Official Ramachandrapuram DSP B Raghuveer confirmed actions taken due to local tips and CCTV evidence, which led to an accused being detained and a case filed. The incident prompted serious measures from law enforcement.

In political response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conversed with Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, demanding thorough investigation and harsh penalties for the culprits. Special police teams have been deployed to expedite the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

