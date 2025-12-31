Vandalism Near Draksharamam Temple Sparks Outcry

A Shiv Ling near the revered Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has reportedly been vandalized, stirring local unrest. Police, alerted on Tuesday, immediately investigated and found the religious artifact damaged near the temple's Koneru.

Official Ramachandrapuram DSP B Raghuveer confirmed actions taken due to local tips and CCTV evidence, which led to an accused being detained and a case filed. The incident prompted serious measures from law enforcement.

In political response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conversed with Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, demanding thorough investigation and harsh penalties for the culprits. Special police teams have been deployed to expedite the probe.

