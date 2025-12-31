Legacy of Leadership: Nitin Nabin Honors His Father's Footsteps

Nitin Nabin, the BJP's National Working President, is determined to follow in the footsteps of his father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, by fostering strong bonds with party workers and staying accessible. In a tribute on his father's death anniversary, Nabin highlighted Sinha's influential role in the party and society.

A host of BJP leaders, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DyCM Samrat Chaudhary, and state president Sanjay Saraogi, joined Nabin in remembering Sinha's contributions. They emphasized his mastery in election management and social service, setting a benchmark for political dedication.

The NDA government in Bihar strives to uphold Sinha's vision for societal progression. Nabin, inspired by his father, aims to strengthen the party's foundation and spearhead initiatives for state development.