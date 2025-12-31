Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Nitin Nabin Honors His Father's Footsteps

BJP's National Working President Nitin Nabin pays tribute to his late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, praising his father's approach of familial bonds with party members. Nabin aspires to follow his father's example in connecting with people and advancing BJP's mission in Bihar, emphasizing development and election management proficiency.

Patna | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:58 IST
Nitin Nabin, the BJP's National Working President, is determined to follow in the footsteps of his father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, by fostering strong bonds with party workers and staying accessible. In a tribute on his father's death anniversary, Nabin highlighted Sinha's influential role in the party and society.

A host of BJP leaders, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DyCM Samrat Chaudhary, and state president Sanjay Saraogi, joined Nabin in remembering Sinha's contributions. They emphasized his mastery in election management and social service, setting a benchmark for political dedication.

The NDA government in Bihar strives to uphold Sinha's vision for societal progression. Nabin, inspired by his father, aims to strengthen the party's foundation and spearhead initiatives for state development.

