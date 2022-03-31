Left Menu

Molitics Infomedia secures USD 1.5 million in first round

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:27 IST
Molitics Infomedia secures USD 1.5 million in first round
  • Country:
  • India

Molitics Infomedia has raised its first round of funding worth USD 1.5 million from businessman Dinesh Pandey's Saamag Group to expand its social, political, and media application business.

Molitics Infomedia said in a statement it has developed two applications -- 'Molitics' for journalists, social activists and political commentators and 'Molitics+', a subscription-based model for political leaders.

Director and Founder of Molitics Infomedia, Anudeep Jaglan said the funding would help Molitics grow its user base globally and expand its business across the country.

''As far as future plans are concerned, Molitics is looking forward to being the social media platform specially designed for journalists, social activists and political commentators,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022