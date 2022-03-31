Molitics Infomedia secures USD 1.5 million in first round

Molitics Infomedia has raised its first round of funding worth USD 1.5 million from businessman Dinesh Pandey's Saamag Group to expand its social, political, and media application business.

Molitics Infomedia said in a statement it has developed two applications -- 'Molitics' for journalists, social activists and political commentators and 'Molitics+', a subscription-based model for political leaders.

Director and Founder of Molitics Infomedia, Anudeep Jaglan said the funding would help Molitics grow its user base globally and expand its business across the country.

''As far as future plans are concerned, Molitics is looking forward to being the social media platform specially designed for journalists, social activists and political commentators,'' he added.

