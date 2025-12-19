Left Menu

Safonov's Heroic Penalty Shootout Despite Fractured Hand

Paris St Germain's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov was instrumental in their Intercontinental Cup victory despite suffering a fractured hand. He saved four penalties in the shootout against Flamengo. While sidelined for several weeks, his commitment exemplifies the team's ethos under coach Luis Enrique. PSG faces lineup changes in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:06 IST
Safonov's Heroic Penalty Shootout Despite Fractured Hand

Paris St Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov demonstrated remarkable resilience during the Intercontinental Cup final shootout, saving four penalties despite a fractured hand, the club revealed on Friday. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw against Flamengo, and PSG clinched the title thanks to Safonov's decisive performance.

Coach Luis Enrique expressed disbelief at Safonov's ability to continue playing and speculated the injury occurred during the third penalty. Safonov's tenacious spirit exemplified the team's motto to always prioritize the team's needs. The 26-year-old will be re-evaluated in weeks, missing critical upcoming matches.

Enrique commended Safonov's strong mentality, noting the importance of rest and recovery. The coach remained tight-lipped about Safonov's replacement choice between Lucas Chevalier and Renato Marin. Additionally, PSG announced that Lee Kang-In and Bradley Barcola are also injured, affecting team dynamics ahead of key fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025