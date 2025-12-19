Safonov's Heroic Penalty Shootout Despite Fractured Hand

Paris St Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov demonstrated remarkable resilience during the Intercontinental Cup final shootout, saving four penalties despite a fractured hand, the club revealed on Friday. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw against Flamengo, and PSG clinched the title thanks to Safonov's decisive performance.

Coach Luis Enrique expressed disbelief at Safonov's ability to continue playing and speculated the injury occurred during the third penalty. Safonov's tenacious spirit exemplified the team's motto to always prioritize the team's needs. The 26-year-old will be re-evaluated in weeks, missing critical upcoming matches.

Enrique commended Safonov's strong mentality, noting the importance of rest and recovery. The coach remained tight-lipped about Safonov's replacement choice between Lucas Chevalier and Renato Marin. Additionally, PSG announced that Lee Kang-In and Bradley Barcola are also injured, affecting team dynamics ahead of key fixtures.

