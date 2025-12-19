India U-19 vs Pakistan: Clash of Titans at Asia Cup Final
Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George's stellar performance drove India U-19 to the Asia Cup final against Pakistan after defeating Sri Lanka in the semis. Despite an initial setback, India's unbroken partnership and adept bowling limited Sri Lanka, setting up a much-anticipated final match.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra's thrilling performance, paired with Aaron George's steady play, led India U-19 to a triumphant victory over Sri Lanka, earning them a place in the Asia Cup final against their longstanding rivals, Pakistan.
In a rain-shortened match, the Indian team successfully curtailed Sri Lanka to 138 for 8, thanks to a polished bowling display. Malhotra's aggressive 61 not out and George's assured 58 carried India to a commanding win with a robust 114-run partnership.
India's U-19 squad now prepares to face Pakistan in a highly anticipated final, rekindling memories of their last Asia Cup championship clash. The team looks to continue its stellar form against their arch-rivals after overcoming a challenging chase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
