India U-19 vs Pakistan: Clash of Titans at Asia Cup Final

Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra's thrilling performance, paired with Aaron George's steady play, led India U-19 to a triumphant victory over Sri Lanka, earning them a place in the Asia Cup final against their longstanding rivals, Pakistan.

In a rain-shortened match, the Indian team successfully curtailed Sri Lanka to 138 for 8, thanks to a polished bowling display. Malhotra's aggressive 61 not out and George's assured 58 carried India to a commanding win with a robust 114-run partnership.

India's U-19 squad now prepares to face Pakistan in a highly anticipated final, rekindling memories of their last Asia Cup championship clash. The team looks to continue its stellar form against their arch-rivals after overcoming a challenging chase.

