Left Menu

India U-19 vs Pakistan: Clash of Titans at Asia Cup Final

Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George's stellar performance drove India U-19 to the Asia Cup final against Pakistan after defeating Sri Lanka in the semis. Despite an initial setback, India's unbroken partnership and adept bowling limited Sri Lanka, setting up a much-anticipated final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:06 IST
India U-19 vs Pakistan: Clash of Titans at Asia Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra's thrilling performance, paired with Aaron George's steady play, led India U-19 to a triumphant victory over Sri Lanka, earning them a place in the Asia Cup final against their longstanding rivals, Pakistan.

In a rain-shortened match, the Indian team successfully curtailed Sri Lanka to 138 for 8, thanks to a polished bowling display. Malhotra's aggressive 61 not out and George's assured 58 carried India to a commanding win with a robust 114-run partnership.

India's U-19 squad now prepares to face Pakistan in a highly anticipated final, rekindling memories of their last Asia Cup championship clash. The team looks to continue its stellar form against their arch-rivals after overcoming a challenging chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025