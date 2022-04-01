ServiceNow opens two India-based data centres in response to strong customer growth

ServiceNow to reach 18,000 technology professionals in India, by year-end, to keep up with demand for ServiceNow expertise BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), today launched local data centre facilities in Mumbai and Bangalore, strengthening its commitment to help Indian customers embrace innovative digital solutions and meet local data residency preferences.

''India is a top growth market for ServiceNow and we are seeing larger local organisations partnering with us to benefit from the power of our Platform to drive their digital transformation needs,'' said Arun Balasubramanian, ServiceNow Managing Director India & SAARC. ''ServiceNow is committed to manage data locally and meet India's data protection and sovereignty standards. The new data centres enable even more financial services, technology and other regulated verticals to reap the benefits of ServiceNow's single, unifying Platform for digital business.'' Mike Lents, ServiceNow Senior Vice President Global Cloud Services, said that the new data centres are large sites for ServiceNow with full network and capacity, to deliver performance at scale and increased sustainability. ''ServiceNow has certified Data Centre Sustainability Professionals (CDCSP®) serving our customers and partners in every region we operate, including Asia Pacific.'' With forecasts for the India data centre market to grow more than 15 percent through to 2027, ServiceNow invested in the new data centre locations with sustainability top of mind.

''These data centres give ServiceNow's customers and partners a sustainable way to responsibly source cloud data hosting in India and contribute positively to their own ESG commitments,'' said Lents.

ServiceNow also announced a total of 18,000 people will be trained and certified in India by the end of 2022, together with partners and customers, to meet the burgeoning demand for ServiceNow product specialists.

''As more companies take bold steps to leverage ServiceNow's innovative digital solutions to modernise their business and better serve customers and employees, more experts are needed to help them with integration,'' said Balasubramanian. ''The skills drive supplements existing NextGen and Partner Training and Certification programs, enabling thousands of Indian workers the opportunity to build rewarding careers within our fast-growing ecosystem.'' About ServiceNow ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

