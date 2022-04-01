Left Menu

MG Motor retail sales down 14.5 pc in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 10:50 IST
MG Motor retail sales down 14.5 pc in March
MG Motor Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Friday reported a 14.5 per cent decline in retail sales in March at 4,721 units, hit by supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.

The company had retailed 5,528 units in March last year.

Sales in March this year was ''immensely impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage,'' MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company, however, said it continues to witness positive momentum in enquiries and bookings across its product portfolio, including Astor, Hector, Gloster, and the all new ZS EV, which has registered 1,500 bookings just within March.

The carmaker is continuously accessing and aligning its production, subject to the volatility of supply constraints existing worldwide, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022