Left Menu

Inflation in 19 nations using euro soars to record 7.5%

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose by an annual rate of 7.5 per cent in March, according to the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.The latest reading smashed the high set just last month, when it hit a revised 5.9 per cent.Inflation in the eurozone has been setting records for months and is at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.The spiking price of energy has been a major factor contributing to record inflation.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:58 IST
Inflation in 19 nations using euro soars to record 7.5%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Inflation in Europe soared to another record, a fresh sign that rising energy prices fuelled by Russia's war in Ukraine are squeezing consumers and adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates. Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose by an annual rate of 7.5 per cent in March, according to the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.

The latest reading smashed the high set just last month, when it hit a revised 5.9 per cent.

Inflation in the eurozone has been setting records for months and is at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.

The spiking price of energy has been a major factor contributing to record inflation. Eurostat said energy costs rose 44.7 per cent last month.

Food, alcohol and tobacco costs rose 5 per cent; prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 3.4 per cent; and service prices rose 2.7 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022