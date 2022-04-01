UK says non-rouble debt payments can be paid until June 30
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that a licence for the receipt and transfer of payments relating to non-rouble debt issued by Russia's central bank, sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry would run from April 1 until June 30.
The licence covered debt issued before March 1 this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Britain
- finance ministry
Advertisement