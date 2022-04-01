Left Menu

Swedish economy to slow in 2022, inflation surges, government says in forecast

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sweden's economy will slow this year with headline inflation expected to run at its highest level since the early 1990s, the government said in a pre-budget forecast on Friday.

The government revised down its forecast for growth this year to 3.1% from the 3.4% it saw in December. Headline inflation was seen averaging 4.6%, up from 2.1% expected in December.

