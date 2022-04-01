Swedish economy to slow in 2022, inflation surges, government says in forecast

Sweden's economy will slow this year with headline inflation expected to run at its highest level since the early 1990s, the government said in a pre-budget forecast on Friday.

The government revised down its forecast for growth this year to 3.1% from the 3.4% it saw in December. Headline inflation was seen averaging 4.6%, up from 2.1% expected in December.

