Swedish economy to slow in 2022, inflation surges, government says in forecast
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:43 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's economy will slow this year with headline inflation expected to run at its highest level since the early 1990s, the government said in a pre-budget forecast on Friday.
The government revised down its forecast for growth this year to 3.1% from the 3.4% it saw in December. Headline inflation was seen averaging 4.6%, up from 2.1% expected in December.
