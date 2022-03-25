Left Menu

Soccer-Quaison fires Sweden to extra-time World Cup playoff win over Czechs

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 03:53 IST
Sweden substitute Robin Quaison struck in the second half of extra time to secure a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and set up a clash away to Poland next Tuesday with a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar up for grabs.

The Czechs had an early goal ruled out for a foul and the Swedes had the lion's share of possession for most of the playoff semi-final, but the two sides struggled to break each other down in a game full of tough tackling and wayward passing. Substitute Mattias Svanberg went closest for the Swedes in normal time, but his header from Emil Forsberg's corner was aimed straight at visiting goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

The game finished scoreless after 90 minutes and appeared to be heading for penalties when Quaison danced through the middle of the defence before exchanging passes with Alexander Isak and coolly slotting home to move his side a step closer to Qatar.

