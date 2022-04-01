Left Menu

Gold jumps Rs 100; silver declines Rs 252

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Friday traded higher by Rs 100 to Rs 51,812 per 10 grams reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

On Thursday, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,712 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver declined by Rs 252 to Rs 67,047 per kg from Rs 67,299 per kg in the previous trade.

In the overseas market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,931 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.68 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.26 per cent down at USD 1,931 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices have kept range-bound trading on market uncertainty over inflation worries, China COVID worries and Russia-Ukraine talks,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

