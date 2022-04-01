IMF says reached staff-level deal with Georgia for 3-year $289 mln stand-by arrangement
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund on Friday announced that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Georgia for a three-year $289 million stand-by arrangement. The agreement, which will be considered by the IMF's board in May, amounts to 100% of Georgia's quota at the fund.
Georgia’s economy had been recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic, with economic growth reaching 10.4% in 2021, the IMF said, but spillovers from the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia were expected to lower Georgia’s growth to around 3% in 2022, raise inflation, and widen its current account deficit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Georgia
- The International Monetary Fund
- Russia
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Georgia lifts more COVID-19 restrictions
Georgia says it will lose over $1 billion because of Ukraine
Credit Suisse faces $500 mln plus bill after ex-Georgian PM wins court case
Still angry over 2020, Trump returns to Georgia seeking payback
Nursing grievances over 2020, Trump returns to Georgia seeking allies