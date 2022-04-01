Two buffaloes run over by local train in Thane district

Two buffaloes were run over by a suburban train between Ambivli and Titwala stations in Thane district on Friday, an official said.

Train traffic was affected on the route for an hour while the carcasses were removed from the track, he added.

The incident happened at 4:40pm and train services were restored at 5:40pm, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)