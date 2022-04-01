Left Menu

Two buffaloes run over by local train in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:29 IST
Two buffaloes were run over by a suburban train between Ambivli and Titwala stations in Thane district on Friday, an official said.

Train traffic was affected on the route for an hour while the carcasses were removed from the track, he added.

The incident happened at 4:40pm and train services were restored at 5:40pm, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said in a tweet.

