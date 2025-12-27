Left Menu

Thousands Gather for Mandala Pooja at Sabarimala Temple

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala to participate in the Mandala pooja, marking the end of a 41-day pilgrimage. The sacred ritual featured the deity adorned in golden attire, concluding with the temple closing until its December reopening for the Makaravilakku festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:05 IST
Thousands Gather for Mandala Pooja at Sabarimala Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of pilgrims gathered at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala on Saturday for the auspicious Mandala pooja, which marks the culmination of the 41-day annual pilgrimage season.

The ritual was performed after the deity was adorned with the 'thanka anki', a sacred golden attire brought to the temple in a procession the previous evening. The pooja occurred between 10:10 and 11:30, under the supervision of the temple's head priest, Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, according to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials.

Long queues of devotees, many dressed in traditional black attire and carrying 'irumudikettu' on their heads, were seen at Sannidhanam from early morning. The temple concluded the ceremony with the rendition of 'Harivarasanam', closing its doors at 10 pm. The temple is scheduled to reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering Development

Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering D...

 India
3
Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

 India
4
Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight

Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025