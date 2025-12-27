Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Top Libyan Military Leaders

A military funeral in Turkiye honored five Libyan officers, including Gen Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, who perished in a plane crash. Al-Haddad played a pivotal role in Libyan military unity efforts. The crash was attributed to a technical malfunction. Libya remains divided post-2011 uprising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkiye hosted a solemn military funeral on Saturday for five Libyan military officers, including western Libya's military chief, who died in a recent plane crash. The ceremony occurred at Murted Airfield base near Ankara early in the morning.

The crash involved a private jet carrying Gen Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and four other top military officers. The aircraft, which went down just after leaving Ankara, resulted in total loss of life. Authorities attributed the tragedy to a technical malfunction.

The delegation was returning from defense negotiations in Ankara when the tragic event unfolded. Libyan officials expressed a desire for Germany's expertise in examining the jet's black boxes. The incident underscores the continuing instability in Libya since the 2011 uprising, despite recent attempts at military unification in the divided nation.

