Political Dynamics and Environmental Costs Take Center Stage

At 1 PM, major stories highlight crucial political, environmental, and cultural developments worldwide. Top Congress leaders deliberated strategies against government legislation in a pivotal working committee session in India.

A new report underscores the financial ramifications of climate-induced disasters estimated to exceed USD 120 billion by 2025, emphasizing the growing urgency for climate action.

In Bangladesh, a rock concert by renowned singer James was abruptly canceled following a violent mob attack, injuring 20 attendees, showcasing underlying cultural tensions within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)